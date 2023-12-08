100 WVIA Way
Sara's Weeknight Meals

Essential Pastas of Rome

Season 12 Episode 1201 | 26m 46s

On a street food tour of Rome, Sara samples delicious Mortadella sandwiches, Maritozzi pastries oozing with whipped cream, and Suppli, Roman deep fried rice balls.Then, performing a Roman hat trick, she tries three pasta dishes made with the same delicious base. In her own kitchen, Sara makes her own delicious pasta: baked penne with prosciutto and Fontina cheese.

Aired: 10/03/23 | Expires: 10/03/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Cheese Please
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Vegetariano Italiano
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Weeknight Two for One
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bounty of Parma
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Pizza and Lemons: Naples to Sorrento
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Festive Feasts
Holiday showstopping dishes for everyone: vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Fish Whisperers
Easy, foolproof fish recipes.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Southern Secrets
Sara goes to Arkansas to make Catfish and Rice balls with a local farmer.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Sketches of Spain
In Valencia, Spain, a showstopping Paella made over an open flame.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Hot Day, Cold Food
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
