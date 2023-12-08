Essential Pastas of Rome

Extras
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.
Holiday showstopping dishes for everyone: vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
Sara goes to Arkansas to make Catfish and Rice balls with a local farmer.
In Valencia, Spain, a showstopping Paella made over an open flame.
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.