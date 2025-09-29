Speedy Pasta: Italy vs U.S.

Extras
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.
Holiday showstopping dishes for everyone: vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
Easy, foolproof fish recipes.
Sara goes to Arkansas to make Catfish and Rice balls with a local farmer.
Sara makes individual Lamb and Hummus Pita Pizzas on the Greek island of Lesvos.
Fresh salmon coated with the Italian bread mixture, Muddica; Grilled on a cedar plank in Alaska.
A hearty Turkish breakfast followed by Turkish Lamb Shanks and Ouzo at a country inn near Ephesus.
Sara tries Puglian Mint Frittata and Arugula Salad from an Italian American home cook in Rome.
A tapas tour of Barcelona winds through historic backstreets to an unmarked dive with a viral treat.
Sara goes fishing on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, followed by a fish feast at a Sultans Palace.
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens