Sara's Weeknight Meals

Magic Mediterranean Meals

Season 14 Episode 1401 | 26m 45s

On the charming Greek island of Lesvos, Sara discovers legendary ouzo paired with regional mezzes at a local café. Later, she goes to a heritage kitchen to make a filo wrapped Zucchini Pie and a satisfying White Bean Salad. On her new set Sara continues the Mediterranean theme with personal sized Spiced Lamb and Hummus Pita Pizza.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 11/30/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Which Came First?
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Essential Pastas of Rome
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Cheese Please
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Vegetariano Italiano
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Weeknight Two for One
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bounty of Parma
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Pizza and Lemons: Naples to Sorrento
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Festive Feasts
Holiday showstopping dishes for everyone: vegetarians and meat-lovers alike.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Fish Whisperers
Easy, foolproof fish recipes.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Southern Secrets
Sara goes to Arkansas to make Catfish and Rice balls with a local farmer.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Franco Spanish Feast
A tapas tour of Barcelona winds through historic backstreets to an unmarked dive with a viral treat.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The Turkish Table
A hearty Turkish breakfast followed by Turkish Lamb Shanks and Ouzo at a country inn near Ephesus.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 28:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Salmon; May the North Be with You
Fresh salmon coated with the Italian bread mixture, Muddica; Grilled on a cedar plank in Alaska.
Episode: S14 E1406 | 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
My Italian Kitchen
Sara tries Puglian Mint Frittata and Arugula Salad from an Italian American home cook in Rome.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Spice Route: Istanbul to Morocco
Sara goes fishing on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, followed by a fish feast at a Sultans Palace.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 27:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A TASTE OF TUNISIA AND TURKEY
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Shrimp: Santorini to Vancouver
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46