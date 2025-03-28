100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scholastic Scrimmage

East Lycoming vs. Mifflinburg

Season 20 Episode 11 | 26m 37s

East Lycoming takes on Mifflinburg in the CSIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage

Aired: 04/14/25
Extras
Watch 26:06
Scholastic Scrimmage
North Pocono vs. Wayne Highlands
NEIU division Championship
Episode: S19 E30 | 26:06
Watch 24:42
Scholastic Scrimmage
Millville vs. Weatherly
Millville vs. Weatherly
Episode: S19 E6 | 24:42
Watch 23:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
Selinsgrove vs. Berwick
Selinsgrove vs. Berwick
Episode: S18 E22 | 23:35
Watch 24:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
Episode: S18 E7 | 24:35
Watch 24:15
Scholastic Scrimmage
Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Episode: S18 E8 | 24:15
Watch 24:50
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Episode: S18 E5 | 24:50
Watch 24:50
Scholastic Scrimmage
Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Episode: S18 E6 | 24:50
Watch 25:30
Scholastic Scrimmage
Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Episode: S18 E4 | 25:30
Watch 24:00
Scholastic Scrimmage
Western Wayne vs. Riverside
Western Wayne takes on Riverside in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage
Episode: S18 E3 | 24:00
Watch 24:00
Scholastic Scrimmage
Western Wayne vs. Valley View
Western Wayne takes on Valley View in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage
Episode: S18 E2 | 24:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 20
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 19
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 18
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 17
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 16
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 15
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 14
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 13
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 12
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 11
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 10
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 9
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 8
Watch 27:04
Scholastic Scrimmage
Milton vs. St. John Neumann
Milton vs. St. John Neumann
Episode: S20 E12 | 27:04
Watch 27:30
Scholastic Scrimmage
Benton vs. Delaware Valley
Benton vs. Delaware Valley
Episode: S20 E10 | 27:30
Watch 26:27
Scholastic Scrimmage
Lewisburg vs. Delaware Valley
Lewisburg vs. Delaware Valley
Episode: S20 E9 | 26:27
Watch 26:47
Scholastic Scrimmage
Benton vs. Mount Carmel
Benton vs. Mount Carmel
Episode: S20 E8 | 26:47
Watch 25:37
Scholastic Scrimmage
Crestwood vs. Wyoming Valley West
Crestwood vs. Wyoming Valley West - LIU Championship
Episode: S20 E7 | 25:37
Watch 27:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
Crestwood vs Lake-Lehman
Crestwood vs Lake-Lehman
Episode: S20 E6 | 27:35
Watch 26:59
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wyoming Area vs. Wyoming Valley West
Wyoming Area vs. Wyoming Valley West
Episode: S20 E5 | 26:59
Watch 27:11
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wyoming Area vs. Hazleton
Wyoming Area vs. Hazleton
Episode: S20 E4 | 27:11
Watch 27:16
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wyoming Valley West vs. Nanticoke
Wyoming Valley West vs. Nanticoke
Episode: S20 E3 | 27:16
Watch 26:56
Scholastic Scrimmage
Hanover vs. Lake-Lehman
Hanover vs. Lake-Lehman
Episode: S20 E2 | 26:56