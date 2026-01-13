100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scholastic Scrimmage

Mountain View vs. Valley View

Season 21 Episode 10 | 26m 00s

Mountain View takes on Valley View in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage

Aired: 02/04/26
Extras
Watch 26:06
Scholastic Scrimmage
North Pocono vs. Wayne Highlands
NEIU division Championship
Episode: S19 E30 | 26:06
Watch 24:42
Scholastic Scrimmage
Millville vs. Weatherly
Millville vs. Weatherly
Episode: S19 E6 | 24:42
Watch 23:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
Selinsgrove vs. Berwick
Selinsgrove vs. Berwick
Episode: S18 E22 | 23:35
Watch 24:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
North Pocono vs. Wallenpaupack
Episode: S18 E7 | 24:35
Watch 24:15
Scholastic Scrimmage
Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Carbondale vs. Wayne Highlands
Episode: S18 E8 | 24:15
Watch 24:50
Scholastic Scrimmage
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Wallenpaupack vs Abington Heights
Episode: S18 E5 | 24:50
Watch 24:50
Scholastic Scrimmage
Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Mountain View vs. North Pocono
Episode: S18 E6 | 24:50
Watch 25:30
Scholastic Scrimmage
Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Susquehanna Community vs. Abington Heights
Episode: S18 E4 | 25:30
Watch 24:00
Scholastic Scrimmage
Western Wayne vs. Riverside
Western Wayne takes on Riverside in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage
Episode: S18 E3 | 24:00
Watch 24:00
Scholastic Scrimmage
Western Wayne vs. Valley View
Western Wayne takes on Valley View in the NEIU division of WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage
Episode: S18 E2 | 24:00
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 21
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 20
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 19
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 18
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 17
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 16
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 15
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 14
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 13
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 12
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 11
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 10
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 9
  • Scholastic Scrimmage Season 8
Watch 26:00
Scholastic Scrimmage
Scranton vs. Mountain View
Scranton vs. Mountain View
Episode: S21 E11 | 26:00
Watch 26:10
Scholastic Scrimmage
Mid Valley vs. Old Forge
Mid Valley vs. Old Forge
Episode: S21 E12 | 26:10
Watch 25:40
Scholastic Scrimmage
West Scranton vs. Scranton
West Scranton vs. Scranton
Episode: S21 E9 | 25:40
Watch 25:59
Scholastic Scrimmage
Montrose vs. Wayne Highlands
Montrose vs. Wayne Highlands
Episode: S21 E7 | 25:59
Watch 26:05
Scholastic Scrimmage
Carbondale vs. Valley View
Carbondale vs. Valley View
Episode: S21 E8 | 26:05
Watch 25:20
Scholastic Scrimmage
Forest City vs. Dunmore
Forest City vs. Dunmore
Episode: S21 E6 | 25:20
Watch 25:55
Scholastic Scrimmage
Montrose vs. Blue Ridge
Montrose vs. Blue Ridge
Episode: S21 E5 | 25:55
Watch 26:35
Scholastic Scrimmage
Mid Valley vs. North Pocono
Mid Valley vs. North Pocono
Episode: S21 E3 | 26:35
Watch 26:10
Scholastic Scrimmage
Abington Heights vs. Susquehanna Community
Abington Heights vs. Susquehanna Community
Episode: S21 E4 | 26:10
Watch 26:14
Scholastic Scrimmage
Old Forge vs. Riverside
Old Forge vs. Riverside in WVIA's Scholastic Scrimmage
Episode: S21 E2 | 26:14