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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes

Kerry Washington "Thicker Than Water"

Season 6 Episode 602 | 26m 46s

Emmy-nominated actor and producer Kerry Washington built a career playing women in command--until a long-held family secret changed everything she believed about her own identity. Kerry opens up about discovering the truth about her origins, healing her relationship with her parents, and finding freedom on the other side of a painful revelation.

Aired: 09/30/26 | Expires: 12/05/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Overcome the Fear of Failure & Live a Life Without Limits
Emmanuel Acho shares insights on overcoming fear, handling criticism, and achieving goals.
Episode: S4 E411 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Set Essential Boundaries for Healthier Relationships
Discover key relationship boundaries and their benefits with Melissa Urban.
Episode: S4 E407 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Inky Johnson
Entrepreneur and motivational speaker Inky Johnson finds the positives in adversity.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Evy Poumpouras
Evy Poumpouras shares insights on how to become the most effective communicator.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Ray Dalio
The best and worst ways to invest your money in a world that is always changing.
Episode: S3 E311 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Rahul Jandial
Dr. Rahul Jandial shares why emotional regulation is the most important skill to learn.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Mel Robbins
Common mistakes couples make in their relationships and how to better handle emotions.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Vinh Pham
Exercises to increase your flexibility and how to future-proof your body.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Dr. Mariel Buqué
How to understand the different levels of trauma and dealing with triggering moments
Episode: S3 E312 | 26:46
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The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes
Jason Redman
A retired US Navy Seal shares how to become a stronger leader in all areas of your life.
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
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