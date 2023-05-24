100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SciGirls

Flashy Fireflies

Season 7 Episode 1 | 27m 26s

In South Carolina, Reagan, Kyra and Jayden visit Congaree National Park and learn about its unique fireflies that flash in sync! Participating as citizen scientists, they observe and collect data so the park can better understand-- and protect-- the fireflies.

Aired: 05/25/23
Extras
Watch 1:47
SciGirls
Up Salamander Creek
The SciGirls help Ranger Nicole collect aquatic salamanders for study.
Clip: S7 E2 | 1:47
Watch 0:45
SciGirls
Video Diary: Jayden
Meet SciGirl Jayden!
Clip: S7 E1 | 0:45
Watch 0:43
SciGirls
Video Diary: Kyra
Meet SciGirl Kyra!
Clip: S7 E1 | 0:43
Watch 2:27
SciGirls
A Great Place to See Fireflies
The SciGirls learn that scientists come to Congaree to study its unique fireflies.
Clip: S7 E1 | 2:27
Watch 3:15
SciGirls
Safely Catch to Study
The SciGirls help Orit safely catch fireflies for her research.
Clip: S7 E1 | 3:15
Watch 4:13
SciGirls
Park Ranger - Claudia
Claudio shares her love of science and the outdoors with the community.
Clip: S7 E1 | 4:13
Watch 1:43
SciGirls
Get In Synch
The SciGirls try their hand at synchronization and find it's not so easy.
Clip: S7 E1 | 1:43
Watch 0:41
SciGirls
Video Diary: Reagan
Meet SciGirl Reagan!
Clip: S7 E1 | 0:41
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
River Rescuers
In Minnesota, Jenny, Hope, Dani and Amelia face down pollution on the Mississippi River.
Episode: S7 E5 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Awesome Alaska
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
Episode: S7 E4 | 27:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • SciGirls Season 7
  • SciGirls Season 5
  • SciGirls Season 4
  • SciGirls Season 3
  • SciGirls Season 2
  • SciGirls Season 1
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
River Rescuers
In Minnesota, Jenny, Hope, Dani and Amelia face down pollution on the Mississippi River.
Episode: S7 E5 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Dragonfly Detectives
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
Episode: S7 E3 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Salamander Tales
Tennessee SciGirls explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park in search of salamanders.
Episode: S7 E2 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Awesome Alaska
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
Episode: S7 E4 | 27:26
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Code Concert
Britanee, Estrella, and Saabiriinn use code to turn music into a stunning visual display.
Episode: S5 E5 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Cartoon Coders
The SciGirls create a computer animation urging kids to take positive action.
Episode: S5 E4 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Super Sensors
Inspired by NASA satellite cameras, SciGirls build and code their own wildlife cameras.
Episode: S5 E3 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Game Changers
Jolie and friends team up with professional game designers to create their own board game.
Episode: S5 E2 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
High Tech Tide
SciGirls in Florida unite with marine biologists to digitally track spotted eagle rays.
Episode: S5 E1 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Asombrosos Arboles | Terrific Trees
SciGirls in Puerto Rico explore the benefits that big trees bring to their ecosystem.
Episode: S4 E6 | 27:25