SciGirls

Salamander Tales

Season 7 Episode 2 | 27m 26s

SciGirls in Tennessee explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park—the salamander capital of the world. Isabelle, Kaylee and Ada observe salamanders and collect data to help rangers study the health of the park’s ecosystem.

Aired: 05/25/23
Watch 3:19
SciGirls
Team-up Clean-up
The SciGirls pick up trash and gather data at a riverside park.
Clip: S7 E5 | 3:19
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
River Rescuers
In Minnesota, Jenny, Hope, Dani and Amelia face down pollution on the Mississippi River.
Episode: S7 E5 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Dragonfly Detectives
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
Episode: S7 E3 | 27:26
Watch 2:23
SciGirls
The Original Highway
The SciGirls learn the history of the Mississippi River aboard a riverboat.
Clip: S7 E5 | 2:23
Watch 0:47
SciGirls
Video Diary: Gracie
Meet SciGirl Gracie!
Clip: S7 E4 | 0:47
Watch 0:53
SciGirls
Video Diary: Evie
Meet SciGirl Evie!
Clip: S7 E4 | 0:53
Watch 2:17
SciGirls
Weighing Birds
The SciGirls assist Kristen with weighing and feeding birds in the aviary.
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:17
Watch 2:25
SciGirls
Data at the Beach
The SciGirls go to the beach to get data on all the plants and animals they can find.
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:25
Watch 2:15
SciGirls
Eider Wranglers
The SciGirls visit the Alaska SeaLife Center and help give birds a check-up.
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:15
Watch 0:27
SciGirls
Video Diary: Indigo
Meet SciGirl Indigo!
Clip: S7 E4 | 0:27
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
River Rescuers
In Minnesota, Jenny, Hope, Dani and Amelia face down pollution on the Mississippi River.
Episode: S7 E5 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Dragonfly Detectives
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
Episode: S7 E3 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Flashy Fireflies
Reagan, Kyra and Jayden visit Congaree National Park and learn about its unique fireflies.
Episode: S7 E1 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Awesome Alaska
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
Episode: S7 E4 | 27:26
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Code Concert
Britanee, Estrella, and Saabiriinn use code to turn music into a stunning visual display.
Episode: S5 E5 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Cartoon Coders
The SciGirls create a computer animation urging kids to take positive action.
Episode: S5 E4 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Super Sensors
Inspired by NASA satellite cameras, SciGirls build and code their own wildlife cameras.
Episode: S5 E3 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Game Changers
Jolie and friends team up with professional game designers to create their own board game.
Episode: S5 E2 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
High Tech Tide
SciGirls in Florida unite with marine biologists to digitally track spotted eagle rays.
Episode: S5 E1 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Asombrosos Arboles | Terrific Trees
SciGirls in Puerto Rico explore the benefits that big trees bring to their ecosystem.
Episode: S4 E6 | 27:25