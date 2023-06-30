High Tech Tide

Extras
The SciGirls pick up trash and gather data at a riverside park.
In Minnesota, Jenny, Hope, Dani and Amelia face down pollution on the Mississippi River.
The SciGirls learn the history of the Mississippi River aboard a riverboat.
Meet SciGirl Dani!
Meet SciGirl Hope!
Meet SciGirl Jenny!
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
Meet SciGirl Amelia!
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
Meet SciGirl Gracie!
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
SciGirls Season 7
-
SciGirls Season 5
-
SciGirls Season 4
-
SciGirls Season 3
-
SciGirls Season 2
-
SciGirls Season 1
In Minnesota, Jenny, Hope, Dani and Amelia face down pollution on the Mississippi River.
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
Reagan, Kyra and Jayden visit Congaree National Park and learn about its unique fireflies.
Tennessee SciGirls explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park in search of salamanders.
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
Britanee, Estrella, and Saabiriinn use code to turn music into a stunning visual display.
The SciGirls create a computer animation urging kids to take positive action.
Inspired by NASA satellite cameras, SciGirls build and code their own wildlife cameras.
Jolie and friends team up with professional game designers to create their own board game.
SciGirls in Puerto Rico explore the benefits that big trees bring to their ecosystem.