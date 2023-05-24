River Rescuers

Extras
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
The SciGirls pick up trash and gather data at a riverside park.
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
The SciGirls learn the history of the Mississippi River aboard a riverboat.
Meet SciGirl Gracie!
Meet SciGirl Evie!
The SciGirls assist Kristen with weighing and feeding birds in the aviary.
The SciGirls go to the beach to get data on all the plants and animals they can find.
The SciGirls visit the Alaska SeaLife Center and help give birds a check-up.
Meet SciGirl Indigo!
Tennessee SciGirls explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park in search of salamanders.
Reagan, Kyra and Jayden visit Congaree National Park and learn about its unique fireflies.
Britanee, Estrella, and Saabiriinn use code to turn music into a stunning visual display.
The SciGirls create a computer animation urging kids to take positive action.
Inspired by NASA satellite cameras, SciGirls build and code their own wildlife cameras.
Jolie and friends team up with professional game designers to create their own board game.
SciGirls in Florida unite with marine biologists to digitally track spotted eagle rays.
SciGirls in Puerto Rico explore the benefits that big trees bring to their ecosystem.