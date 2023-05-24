100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
SciGirls

River Rescuers

Season 7 Episode 5 | 27m 26s

In Minnesota, Jenny, Hope, Dani and Amelia face down pollution on the Mississippi River, and collect data to track plastic pollution in the watershed. The girls host a river clean up event and encourage other kids to become stewards of the river, and their local waterways.

Aired: 05/25/23
Extras
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Awesome Alaska
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
Episode: S7 E4 | 27:26
Watch 3:19
SciGirls
Team-up Clean-up
The SciGirls pick up trash and gather data at a riverside park.
Clip: S7 E5 | 3:19
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Dragonfly Detectives
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
Episode: S7 E3 | 27:26
Watch 2:23
SciGirls
The Original Highway
The SciGirls learn the history of the Mississippi River aboard a riverboat.
Clip: S7 E5 | 2:23
Watch 0:47
SciGirls
Video Diary: Gracie
Meet SciGirl Gracie!
Clip: S7 E4 | 0:47
Watch 0:53
SciGirls
Video Diary: Evie
Meet SciGirl Evie!
Clip: S7 E4 | 0:53
Watch 2:17
SciGirls
Weighing Birds
The SciGirls assist Kristen with weighing and feeding birds in the aviary.
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:17
Watch 2:25
SciGirls
Data at the Beach
The SciGirls go to the beach to get data on all the plants and animals they can find.
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:25
Watch 2:15
SciGirls
Eider Wranglers
The SciGirls visit the Alaska SeaLife Center and help give birds a check-up.
Clip: S7 E4 | 2:15
Watch 0:27
SciGirls
Video Diary: Indigo
Meet SciGirl Indigo!
Clip: S7 E4 | 0:27
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • SciGirls Season 7
  • SciGirls Season 5
  • SciGirls Season 4
  • SciGirls Season 3
  • SciGirls Season 2
  • SciGirls Season 1
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Awesome Alaska
Alaskan SciGirls, Gracie, Indigo, and Evie, explore their local parks for scientific data.
Episode: S7 E4 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Dragonfly Detectives
SciGirls on Lake Michigan's sandy shores collect dragonflies to monitor water quality.
Episode: S7 E3 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Salamander Tales
Tennessee SciGirls explore Great Smoky Mountains National Park in search of salamanders.
Episode: S7 E2 | 27:26
Watch 27:26
SciGirls
Flashy Fireflies
Reagan, Kyra and Jayden visit Congaree National Park and learn about its unique fireflies.
Episode: S7 E1 | 27:26
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Code Concert
Britanee, Estrella, and Saabiriinn use code to turn music into a stunning visual display.
Episode: S5 E5 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Cartoon Coders
The SciGirls create a computer animation urging kids to take positive action.
Episode: S5 E4 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Super Sensors
Inspired by NASA satellite cameras, SciGirls build and code their own wildlife cameras.
Episode: S5 E3 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Game Changers
Jolie and friends team up with professional game designers to create their own board game.
Episode: S5 E2 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
High Tech Tide
SciGirls in Florida unite with marine biologists to digitally track spotted eagle rays.
Episode: S5 E1 | 27:25
Watch 27:25
SciGirls
Asombrosos Arboles | Terrific Trees
SciGirls in Puerto Rico explore the benefits that big trees bring to their ecosystem.
Episode: S4 E6 | 27:25