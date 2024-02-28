How Did My Dog Do That?

Extras
Sid gets ready for Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa with his family.
Sid sings a song for the season.
Sid can't stop sneezing!
Sid investigates seeds with his friends at the Science Center.
Sid wants to stay up all night playing with his stuffed animals.
Sid is entrusted with caring for his Grandma's dog while she is out of town.
Sid finds a mystery rock when hunting for Easter eggs in the backyard.
Sid is super excited because teacher Susie brings them a day of healthy surprises.
Sid and his friends learn that if they have a problem, they can "engineer" a solution!
Sid wants to fly, just like the bird outside his window.
Sid discovers that not everything you read on the Internet is true.
Sid wants to learn more about what computers do.