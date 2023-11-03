100 WVIA Way
Sid the Science Kid

Ignatz's Inertia

Season 2 Episode 4 | 25m 57s

Sid is sending his toy panda Ignatz on yet another adventure! He places him on top of a skateboard, then rolls him across his patio. The skateboard comes to an abrupt stop when it bumps into a wooden bench, but Ignatz keeps moving forward, flying into the air! Sid is curious why Ignatz didn’t stop moving.

Aired: 10/05/10 | Expires: 01/05/24
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
The Reason Sid's Sneezin'
Sid can't stop sneezing!
Episode: S2 E22 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Seed the Science Kid
Sid investigates seeds with his friends at the Science Center.
Episode: S2 E21 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Sleep? Who Needs It?
Sid wants to stay up all night playing with his stuffed animals.
Episode: S2 E20 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Sid's Pet Project
Sid is entrusted with caring for his Grandma's dog while she is out of town.
Episode: S2 E19 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Rock & Roll Easter!
Sid finds a mystery rock when hunting for Easter eggs in the backyard.
Episode: S2 E15 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Get Up and Move!
Sid is super excited because teacher Susie brings them a day of healthy surprises.
Episode: S2 E17 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Sid Engineers a Solution
Sid and his friends learn that if they have a problem, they can "engineer" a solution!
Episode: S2 E26 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
Sid Wings It!
Sid wants to fly, just like the bird outside his window.
Episode: S2 E25 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
The Big Cheese!
Sid discovers that not everything you read on the Internet is true.
Episode: S2 E24 | 25:55
Watch 25:55
Sid the Science Kid
The Amazing Computer Science Tool
Sid wants to learn more about what computers do.
Episode: S2 E23 | 25:55