Bubbles' Little Friend/Mrs. Tidy

Bubbles learns that every drop of ocean water is full of life, and decides to take in a nanoplankton friend who is invisible to everyone, including her. / Tidy meticulously cleans up the kelp forest in anticipation of the arrival of his new partner, a female garibaldi fish named Neat. The kids get Mrs. Tidy mixed up with another fish. When the real Mrs. Tidy (Neat) arrives, she is very impressed!