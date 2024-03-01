Gush's White Whale/Extreme Clean

Gush travels with the kids to the Arctic Ocean to finally find the mysterious “horned whale,” which has eluded him for a long time. As it turns out, it's actually a narwhal! / After hearing that a great white shark has a toothache, Splash and friends enlist Denny to help, not realizing that - in the world of cleaner shrimp - cleaning the teeth of the great white shark is a revered accomplishment.