Lights Out!/Catching Some ZZZs

When Lu’s light goes out, Lu has trouble attracting food and seeing down in the Deep, so the kids decide to show her a world filled with light... the reef! There they realize that Lu’s light didn’t go out, it’s just covered with mud. / On a sleepover with Zee, Bubbles is fascinated to learn that Zee is nocturnal. Zee can’t help it. She goes out to play and look for food at night!