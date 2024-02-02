Yuck or Treat/The Thing From Above the Reef

Extras
The Reeftown Rangers continue their migration adventure in the Antarctic.
The Rangers learn that Melody migrates twice a year. /The Rangers meet Pebbles, a penguin.
Catch the brand new movie Splash & Bubbles: Pole-to-Pole all this week on PBS KIDS!
Splash & pals learn that Melody, the fin whale, migrates twice a year, to follow krill.
After getting to know Whistler, the Narwhal, he tells the kids where Melody is.
Splash and friends finally reach their destination to the krill-filled Arctic Ocean.
The kids finally find Melody just in time to see her at the krill bloom!
Splash and pals meet a new friend named Whistler, the Narwhal in the Arctic.
The kids' journey ends by hearing the beautiful music of Ludwig, the humpback whale.
Splash and the others discover a mysterious whistling creature with a horn on its head.
Latest Episodes
The Reeftown Rangers wonder where the ocean ends. / The kids travel to the Antarctic.
Gush discovers the mysterious narwhal. / Denny helps clean a great white shark's teeth.
Dunk's cousin Mo has a sunburn. / Splash and friends play pretend with Finny.
The gang searches Reeftown for "jobs" they can do. / Splash organizes a talent show.
The kids take Lu to the reef. / Bubbles learns that Zee is nocturnal.
The gang looks at the sparkles in the sky while camping./The kids play with Tyke the seal.
The kids meet a new resident, Tyke, a seal pup! / Zee learns she has a distant relative.
According to legend, tonight is when Whitebeard appears! / Reeftown celebrates Coral Day.