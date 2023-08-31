My Son, the Frogfish/A Day for Papa

Gush's long-lost son Wart shows up in Reeftown to visit. Gush is excited to be a "hands-on" dad and take care of Wart, but Wart is extremely independent, and only wants to visit. / To show how much she appreciates everything he does for her and her brothers, Ripple wants to give her Papa time to relax, so she sets up a day full of special activities for him.