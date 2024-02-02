Smell of Fear/A New "Spin"

Extras
The Reeftown Rangers continue their migration adventure in the Antarctic.
The Rangers learn that Melody migrates twice a year. /The Rangers meet Pebbles, a penguin.
Catch the brand new movie Splash & Bubbles: Pole-to-Pole all this week on PBS KIDS!
Splash and the others discover a mysterious whistling creature with a horn on its head.
After getting to know Whistler, the Narwhal, he tells the kids where Melody is.
Splash and friends finally reach their destination to the krill-filled Arctic Ocean.
Splash and pals meet a new friend named Whistler, the Narwhal in the Arctic.
Splash & pals learn that Melody, the fin whale, migrates twice a year, to follow krill.
The Reeftown Rangers meet a new fish friend, Mac, on their Antarctic adventure.
The kids finally find Melody just in time to see her at the krill bloom!
Latest Episodes
The Reeftown Rangers wonder where the ocean ends. / The kids travel to the Antarctic.
Gush discovers the mysterious narwhal. / Denny helps clean a great white shark's teeth.
Dunk's cousin Mo has a sunburn. / Splash and friends play pretend with Finny.
The gang searches Reeftown for "jobs" they can do. / Splash organizes a talent show.
The kids take Lu to the reef. / Bubbles learns that Zee is nocturnal.
The gang looks at the sparkles in the sky while camping./The kids play with Tyke the seal.
The kids meet a new resident, Tyke, a seal pup! / Zee learns she has a distant relative.
According to legend, tonight is when Whitebeard appears! / Reeftown celebrates Coral Day.