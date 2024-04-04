100 WVIA Way
Splash and Bubbles

Here Comes the Hammerhead/Denny's New Shell

Season 1 Episode 17 | 23m 25s

When Splash and Bubbles hear that one of Ripple's Brothers has wandered off, they enlist the help of Zee and her new friend, Hamilton the hammerhead shark, to find him. / Maury discovers Denny's molted exoskeleton in the reef and assumes something must be wrong with 'the real Denny', so he enlists the help of Splash and friends to find her, only to discover that she has simply molted.

Aired: 03/13/17 | Expires: 07/05/24
Extras
Watch 23:25
Watch 23:25
Watch 0:30
Watch 1:01
Watch 1:25
Watch 1:25
Watch 1:57
Watch 1:59
Watch 1:48
Watch 2:00
Latest Episodes
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
The End of the Ocean/Antarctic Ranger
The Reeftown Rangers wonder where the ocean ends. / The kids travel to the Antarctic.
Episode: S1 E37 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
Gush's White Whale/Extreme Clean
Gush discovers the mysterious narwhal. / Denny helps clean a great white shark's teeth.
Episode: S1 E36 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
Mo's Sunburn/Imagin-Ocean
Dunk's cousin Mo has a sunburn. / Splash and friends play pretend with Finny.
Episode: S1 E35 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
The Job Search/Reeftown's Got Talent!
The gang searches Reeftown for "jobs" they can do. / Splash organizes a talent show.
Episode: S1 E34 | 23:25
Watch 23:24
Splash and Bubbles
Lights Out!/Catching Some ZZZs
The kids take Lu to the reef. / Bubbles learns that Zee is nocturnal.
Episode: S1 E33 | 23:24
Watch 23:24
Splash and Bubbles
The Sea Sparkles/Tyke and Seek
The gang looks at the sparkles in the sky while camping./The kids play with Tyke the seal.
Episode: S1 E32 | 23:24
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
Seal Sitters/From Ray to Zee
The kids meet a new resident, Tyke, a seal pup! / Zee learns she has a distant relative.
Episode: S1 E31 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Splash and Bubbles
Whitebeard/Coral Day
According to legend, tonight is when Whitebeard appears! / Reeftown celebrates Coral Day.
Episode: S1 E40 | 23:25