Here Comes the Hammerhead/Denny's New Shell

When Splash and Bubbles hear that one of Ripple's Brothers has wandered off, they enlist the help of Zee and her new friend, Hamilton the hammerhead shark, to find him. / Maury discovers Denny's molted exoskeleton in the reef and assumes something must be wrong with 'the real Denny', so he enlists the help of Splash and friends to find her, only to discover that she has simply molted.