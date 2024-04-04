Super Splash!/Pearlene

While playing, Splash senses something is wrong and swims out of Dunk’s way as he comes in for a hard landing. But Splash wasn’t even looking in at Dunk, so how did he know? Gush soon explains that Splash isn’t a superhero, but has a lateral line sense, which is common for fish. / Ripple meets a shy oyster named Pearlene, and encourages her to “open up” to others and make new friends.