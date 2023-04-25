Argentine Fire

Argentina summons visions of rustic gaucho asados and sophisticated grill restaurants, where menus bring out the inner carnivore in all of us. Learn from a genuine Argentinean grill master. From a whole wood-grilled rib roast. To a surprising “pizza” made with a flank steak “crust.” With two classic Argentinean sauces. Plus something unexpected: an Argentinean meatless mixed grill.