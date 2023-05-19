Fire and Spice

In 1516, Spanish explorers experienced Taino Indian barbacoa—seafood and meats smoke-roasted on a wooden platform that gave us the word “barbecue.” The Caribbean remains a hotbed of barbecue delights to this day. Get ready for authentic Jamaican Jerk Chicken. A Trinidadian grilled vegetable dip called Choka. And Shrimp Boka Dushi, a spicy Dutch West Indian kebab whose name means “happy mouth.”