The U.S. is often described as a global melting pot. We focus on three grilled dishes with international roots. Shrimp cocktail gets the East-West treatment with Thai spices and smoked jalapeños. Chipotle Ribs with chocolate and Drunken Salsa spiked with tequila and roasted chiles. Dessert sounds an equally unexpected note: a luscious Planet Barbecue “Banana” Split made with grilled plantains.