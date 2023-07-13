From Caracas to Lima

When it comes to South American grilling, most of us think of Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. But the barbecue tradition is equally alive and well in northern South America. In this show, you’ll experience the Planet Barbecue twist on two Peruvian delicacies—Tuna Anticuchos (kebabs) and Smoke-Roasted Peruvian Potato Salad. Plus a popular Venezuelan specialty—Asopao (seafood rice).