Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue

San Antonio Grill

Season 1 Episode 104 | 26m 46s

San Antonio is the spiritual birthplace of Texas and the home base for this season. One of only two cities in the U.S. designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, the Alamo City boasts a cuisine as colorful as its historic city center. Get ready for Carne Asado Breakfast Tacos, Jason Dady’s Oak-Smoked Cherry-Glazed Ribs, and Beef Cheek Barbacoa prepared by local smoke master Esaul Ramos.

Aired: 05/25/23 | Expires: 05/25/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Mexi-que
Mexican grilling = layers of flavor: Smoke and fire await!
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
East Meets West
East meets West on the grill: vibrant fusion cuisine!
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Texas Trinity
Taste the Texas Trinity: BBQ quail, smoked rib-eyes, hot gut hero sandwich.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Fire and Spice
Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Trinidadian Grilled Vegetable Dip and Shrimp Boka Dushi.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Grilling from Across the Pond
Discover European classics with a New World twist.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Global Melting Pot
Global melting pot of BBQ: East-West shrimp, chipotle ribs, grilled plantain banana split.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
The Brazilian Grill
Picanha with Country Salsa, Rio Chicken Rollatini and Pork Loin with Bacon and Prunes.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Gulf Coast Grill
Seafood of the Gulf Coast, grilled; oysters, shrimp and “Zarandeado” grilled snapper.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Planet Barbecue
Tandoori Cauliflower, Squash Gratin with habanero chiles, Mexican pit-roasted lamb.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
From Caracas to Lima
Asopao (Venezuelan “Paella”), Tuna Anticuchos and Smoke-Roasted Peruvian Potato Salad.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
