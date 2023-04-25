The Lone Star State has a wealth of smoked and grilled specialties. In this show, you’ll experience Grilled Quail with Pear Salsa and blue Cheese Farroto prepared by San Antonio master chef Jason Dady. Smoked and Grilled Rib-Eye Steaks with Jalapeño Horseradish Butter accompanied by Smashed Potatoes. And a sizzling sandwich, a Hot Gut Hero. It’s the Texas Trinity hot off the grill.