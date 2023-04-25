Texas Trinity

Extras
Global melting pot of BBQ: East-West shrimp, chipotle ribs, grilled plantain banana split.
Seafood of the Gulf Coast, grilled; oysters, shrimp and “Zarandeado” grilled snapper.
Tandoori Cauliflower, Squash Gratin with habanero chiles, Mexican pit-roasted lamb.
Brisket, the word makes mouths water. Taste Texas Brisket, Jewish Pastrami and Korean BBQ.
Picanha with Country Salsa, Rio Chicken Rollatini and Pork Loin with Bacon and Prunes.
Mexican grilling = layers of flavor: Smoke and fire await!
Asopao (Venezuelan “Paella”), Tuna Anticuchos and Smoke-Roasted Peruvian Potato Salad.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Trinidadian Grilled Vegetable Dip and Shrimp Boka Dushi.
Discover European classics with a New World twist.
Steven celebrates San Antonio’s BBQ traditions.
