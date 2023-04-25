100 WVIA Way
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue

Texas Trinity

Season 1 Episode 106 | 26m 46s

The Lone Star State has a wealth of smoked and grilled specialties. In this show, you’ll experience Grilled Quail with Pear Salsa and blue Cheese Farroto prepared by San Antonio master chef Jason Dady. Smoked and Grilled Rib-Eye Steaks with Jalapeño Horseradish Butter accompanied by Smashed Potatoes. And a sizzling sandwich, a Hot Gut Hero. It’s the Texas Trinity hot off the grill.

Aired: 05/25/23 | Expires: 05/25/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Global Melting Pot
Global melting pot of BBQ: East-West shrimp, chipotle ribs, grilled plantain banana split.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Gulf Coast Grill
Seafood of the Gulf Coast, grilled; oysters, shrimp and “Zarandeado” grilled snapper.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Planet Barbecue
Tandoori Cauliflower, Squash Gratin with habanero chiles, Mexican pit-roasted lamb.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Obsessed with Brisket
Brisket, the word makes mouths water. Taste Texas Brisket, Jewish Pastrami and Korean BBQ.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
The Brazilian Grill
Picanha with Country Salsa, Rio Chicken Rollatini and Pork Loin with Bacon and Prunes.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Mexi-que
Mexican grilling = layers of flavor: Smoke and fire await!
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
From Caracas to Lima
Asopao (Venezuelan “Paella”), Tuna Anticuchos and Smoke-Roasted Peruvian Potato Salad.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Fire and Spice
Jamaican Jerk Chicken, Trinidadian Grilled Vegetable Dip and Shrimp Boka Dushi.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Grilling from Across the Pond
Discover European classics with a New World twist.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
San Antonio Grill
Steven celebrates San Antonio’s BBQ traditions.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
