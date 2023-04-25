The Brazilian Grill

Brazilians are world masters at the art of the rotisserie. Learn to cook beef, chicken, and pork starting with Brazil’s celebrated Picanha (fat cap sirloin)—served with farofa and Country-Style Salsa. Next off the rotisserie: Rio Chicken Rollatini. We conclude the show with a Brazilian Pork Loin grilled with Bacon and Prunes. So put on some samba music and get ready to rock the grill.