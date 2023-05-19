Grilling from Across the Pond

When Columbus landed in what is now the Bahamas in 1492, he initiated an East-West culinary exchange that continues to this day. This show explores on three European grill classics—each with a New World twist. From Wood-Grilled Gazpacho with Serrano Ham Crisps to a unique Pearl District Spiessbraten served with Jicama Salad. And for dessert? Spectacular Smoked, Torched Creme Brulée.