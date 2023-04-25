100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue

Mexi-que

Season 1 Episode 105 | 26m 46s

Elsewhere in Latin America, grill masters make a virtue of simplicity. But Mexicans build layers of flavor—marinating meats in recados and adobos, wrapping and grilling them in aromatic leaves and searing them over hardwood fires. This show focuses on three Mexican grill specialties: Pollo Asado with Roasted Onions. Grilled Swordfish with Salsa Macha. Carne Enchilada. Get ready for smoke and fire.

Aired: 05/25/23 | Expires: 05/25/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Argentine Fire
Argentinean grilling: rib roast, steak pizza, meatless mixed grill.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Global Melting Pot
Global melting pot of BBQ: East-West shrimp, chipotle ribs, grilled plantain banana split.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
The Brazilian Grill
Picanha with Country Salsa, Rio Chicken Rollatini and Pork Loin with Bacon and Prunes.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Gulf Coast Grill
Seafood of the Gulf Coast, grilled; oysters, shrimp and “Zarandeado” grilled snapper.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Planet Barbecue
Tandoori Cauliflower, Squash Gratin with habanero chiles, Mexican pit-roasted lamb.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
From Caracas to Lima
Asopao (Venezuelan “Paella”), Tuna Anticuchos and Smoke-Roasted Peruvian Potato Salad.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Grilling from Across the Pond
Discover European classics with a New World twist.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
San Antonio Grill
Steven celebrates San Antonio’s BBQ traditions.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Obsessed with Brisket
Brisket, the word makes mouths water. Taste Texas Brisket, Jewish Pastrami and Korean BBQ.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
East Meets West
East meets West on the grill: vibrant fusion cuisine!
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Argentine Fire
Argentinean grilling: rib roast, steak pizza, meatless mixed grill.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Global Melting Pot
Global melting pot of BBQ: East-West shrimp, chipotle ribs, grilled plantain banana split.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
The Brazilian Grill
Picanha with Country Salsa, Rio Chicken Rollatini and Pork Loin with Bacon and Prunes.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Gulf Coast Grill
Seafood of the Gulf Coast, grilled; oysters, shrimp and “Zarandeado” grilled snapper.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Planet Barbecue
Tandoori Cauliflower, Squash Gratin with habanero chiles, Mexican pit-roasted lamb.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
From Caracas to Lima
Asopao (Venezuelan “Paella”), Tuna Anticuchos and Smoke-Roasted Peruvian Potato Salad.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Grilling from Across the Pond
Discover European classics with a New World twist.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
San Antonio Grill
Steven celebrates San Antonio’s BBQ traditions.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Obsessed with Brisket
Brisket, the word makes mouths water. Taste Texas Brisket, Jewish Pastrami and Korean BBQ.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
East Meets West
East meets West on the grill: vibrant fusion cuisine!
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46