Elsewhere in Latin America, grill masters make a virtue of simplicity. But Mexicans build layers of flavor—marinating meats in recados and adobos, wrapping and grilling them in aromatic leaves and searing them over hardwood fires. This show focuses on three Mexican grill specialties: Pollo Asado with Roasted Onions. Grilled Swordfish with Salsa Macha. Carne Enchilada. Get ready for smoke and fire.