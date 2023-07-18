100 WVIA Way
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue

Obsessed with Brisket

Season 1 Episode 113 | 26m 46s

Brisket is the backbone of Texas barbecue and the starting point for Irish corned beef, Jewish pastrami and Vietnamese pho. We’ll take you on a world tour from Franklin Barbecue in Austin, TX to Katz’s Deli in NYC.. Experience a brisket ramen that bridges Texas and Tokyo and grill Korean BBQ that allows you to cook brisket in less than a minute.

Aired: 05/25/23 | Expires: 05/25/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Argentine Fire
Argentinean grilling: rib roast, steak pizza, meatless mixed grill.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Global Melting Pot
Global melting pot of BBQ: East-West shrimp, chipotle ribs, grilled plantain banana split.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
The Brazilian Grill
Picanha with Country Salsa, Rio Chicken Rollatini and Pork Loin with Bacon and Prunes.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Gulf Coast Grill
Seafood of the Gulf Coast, grilled; oysters, shrimp and “Zarandeado” grilled snapper.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Planet Barbecue
Tandoori Cauliflower, Squash Gratin with habanero chiles, Mexican pit-roasted lamb.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
From Caracas to Lima
Asopao (Venezuelan “Paella”), Tuna Anticuchos and Smoke-Roasted Peruvian Potato Salad.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Grilling from Across the Pond
Discover European classics with a New World twist.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
San Antonio Grill
Steven celebrates San Antonio’s BBQ traditions.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
Mexi-que
Mexican grilling = layers of flavor: Smoke and fire await!
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Steven Raichlen's Planet Barbecue
East Meets West
East meets West on the grill: vibrant fusion cuisine!
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
