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Stories from the Stage

You Can't Make This Up

Season 10 Episode 2 | 30s

Real life can be stranger than fiction. Jameer Pond’s embarrassing confrontation with Travis Scott earns him a place in hip-hop history; Susan Rohde searches for a bomb at the luxury hotel where she works; and Adam Linn, who is blind, discovers a new sense of freedom driving across the Golden Gate Bridge. Three storytellers, three interpretations of YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP. Hosted by Wes Hazard.

Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD and GBH.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Beyond the News
Headlines share the facts, but not always the emotions behind them.
Preview: S10 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Love, Still
Love changes. People leave. Time moves on. But some love leaves a mark that lasts.
Preview: S9 E20 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Heart First
We’re taught to protect the heart – until love asks us to lead with it
Preview: S9 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Stranger Than Fiction
Truth can be more unbelievable than anything imagined.
Preview: S9 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Whatever It Takes
Sometimes, determination calls for creativity.
Preview: S9 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Maternal Journeys
The path to – and through – motherhood is rarely a straight line.
Preview: S9 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Second Nature
Sometimes what guides us most feels as natural as breathing.
Preview: S9 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Hidden Gifts
Not all gifts come neatly wrapped or arrive when we expect them.
Preview: S9 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
The Thing About Love
Love is rarely simple, and it almost never looks the way we imagine it will.
Preview: S9 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
No Place Like Home
What is home? A house filled with memory? A country we long for? A person we can’t live without?
Preview: S9 E12 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Stories from the Stage Season 10
  • Stories from the Stage Season 9
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 8
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 7
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 6
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 5
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 4
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 3
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 2
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 1
Stories from the Stage
You Can't Make This Up
Real life can be stranger than fiction.
Episode: S10 E2
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Beyond the News
Headlines share the facts, but not always the emotions behind them.
Episode: S10 E1 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Love, Still
Love changes. People leave. Time moves on. But some love leaves a mark that lasts.
Episode: S9 E20 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Heart First
We’re taught to protect the heart – until love asks us to lead with it.
Episode: S9 E19 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Stranger Than Fiction
Truth can be more unbelievable than anything imagined.
Episode: S9 E18 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Whatever It Takes
Sometimes, determination calls for creativity.
Episode: S9 E17 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Maternal Journeys
The path to – and through – motherhood is rarely a straight line.
Episode: S9 E16 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Second Nature
Sometimes what guides us most feels as natural as breathing.
Episode: S9 E15 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Hidden Gifts
Not all gifts come neatly wrapped or arrive when we expect them.
Episode: S9 E14 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
The Thing About Love
Love is rarely simple, and it almost never looks the way we imagine it will.
Episode: S9 E13 | 26:24