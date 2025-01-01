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Stories from the Stage

Whatever It Takes

Season 9 Episode 17 | 30s

Sometimes, determination calls for creativity. In these stories, storytellers face moments where they must think on their feet – making a case, taking a risk, or seizing an opportunity before it slips away.

Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD and GBH.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Stranger Than Fiction
Truth can be more unbelievable than anything imagined.
Preview: S9 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Maternal Journeys
The path to – and through – motherhood is rarely a straight line.
Preview: S9 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Second Nature
Sometimes what guides us most feels as natural as breathing.
Preview: S9 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Hidden Gifts
Not all gifts come neatly wrapped or arrive when we expect them.
Preview: S9 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
The Thing About Love
Love is rarely simple, and it almost never looks the way we imagine it will.
Preview: S9 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
No Place Like Home
What is home? A house filled with memory? A country we long for? A person we can’t live without?
Preview: S9 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Strange Happenings
Life delivers moments that are so strange, so charged, they linger long after they’ve passed.
Preview: S9 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Finding Home
What does it mean to find home? Is it lost family? A chosen community? Or living your own truth?
Preview: S9 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
In the Name of Love
Love sends us leaping before we look, saying yes while ignoring any red flags waving in the wind.
Preview: S9 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Stories from the Stage
Crossroads
Sometimes we feel an inner shift that signals a crossroads, urging us to choose what comes next.
Preview: S9 E8 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Stories from the Stage Season 9
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  • Stories from the Stage: Season 7
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 6
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 5
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 4
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 3
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 2
  • Stories from the Stage: Season 1
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Stranger Than Fiction
Truth can be more unbelievable than anything imagined.
Episode: S9 E18 | 26:24
Watch 26:16
Stories from the Stage
Whatever It Takes
Sometimes, determination calls for creativity.
Episode: S9 E17 | 26:16
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Maternal Journeys
The path to – and through – motherhood is rarely a straight line.
Episode: S9 E16 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Second Nature
Sometimes what guides us most feels as natural as breathing.
Episode: S9 E15 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Hidden Gifts
Not all gifts come neatly wrapped or arrive when we expect them.
Episode: S9 E14 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
The Thing About Love
Love is rarely simple, and it almost never looks the way we imagine it will.
Episode: S9 E13 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
No Place Like Home
What is home? A house filled with memory? A country we long for? A person we can’t live without?
Episode: S9 E12 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Strange Happenings
Life delivers moments that are so strange, so charged, they linger long after they’ve passed.
Episode: S9 E11 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
Finding Home
What does it mean to find home? Is it lost family? A chosen community? Or living your own truth?
Episode: S9 E10 | 26:24
Watch 26:24
Stories from the Stage
In the Name of Love
Love sends us leaping before we look, saying yes while ignoring any red flags waving in the wind.
Episode: S9 E9 | 26:24