SUPER WHY!

Rapunzel

Season 1 Episode 8 | 25m 10s

Princess Pea's kitten is stuck in the top of a tree! The Super Readers jump into a book and meet Rapunzel, who is also stranded high up in her tower. When climbing Rapunzel's hair proves to be (ouch!) a hair-raising idea, The Prince works together with the Super Readers to come up with a brand new rescue plan! Princess Pea discovers the value of a helping hand.

Aired: 09/16/07
Extras
Watch 2:41
SUPER WHY!
SUPER WHY!: The Alphabet Parade - Sing-A-Long
Sing along with the Super Readers in this song, "The Alphabet Parade"!
Clip: S1 | 2:41
Watch 2:05
SUPER WHY!
Woofster Rescues the Puppy
Super Why changes the story so Woofster can rescue the puppy from the volcano.
Clip: 2:05
Watch 2:24
SUPER WHY!
Pig Finds the Puppy
Alpha Pig uses his Alphabet Map to find the puppy in trouble.
Clip: 2:24
Watch 0:53
SUPER WHY!
Woofster Defines Enormous
There's a puppy in trouble - stuck in a big apple tree! Woofster defines "enormous".
Clip: 0:53
Watch 2:49
SUPER WHY!
Pig Pumpkin
Alpha Pig uses alphabet power to make the letters in the word P-U-M-P-K-I-N reappear.
Clip: S1 | 2:49
Watch 1:17
SUPER WHY!
Super Why's Super Celebrations - Halloween
Pig goes trick-or-treating with the Super Readers.
Clip: 1:17
Watch 3:33
SUPER WHY!
Alpha Pig Rescues Little Goat
Little Goat is stuck way up high, so Alpha Pig uses his Alphabet Power to help him down.
Clip: S1 E22 | 3:33
Watch 2:43
SUPER WHY!
The Billy Goats are Polite
Super Why uses his Reading Power to change the story so the three billy goats are polite.
Clip: S1 E22 | 2:43
Watch 1:49
SUPER WHY!
Red Uses Her Manners
When Red uses her manners and wipes her feet, Gramma allows her to cross the kitchen.
Clip: S1 E22 | 1:49
Watch 2:34
SUPER WHY!
Princess and Frog Play Together
Super Why changes the story so Princess and Frog can play together.
Clip: S1 E15 | 2:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • SUPER WHY! Season 3
  • SUPER WHY! Season 2
  • SUPER WHY! Season 1
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
The Sheep Who Lost Little Bo Peep
Whyatt and his puppy Woofster have a playdate with Wolfy, but they can't find him.
Episode: S3 E21 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Tilden the Caterpillar
Princess Pea has found a cocoon in her yard!
Episode: S3 E19 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Landon's Circus Adventure
Princess Pea wants to try out the bouncy castle,but she's scared to climb up so high.
Episode: S3 E15 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Monster Munch
Pig is just too tired to keep playing!
Episode: S3 E14 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Attack of More Man!
Red wants to bring all of her toys to the park, but she can't hold them all.
Episode: S3 E18 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Mathis' Book of Why
Pig and Princess can't find any rainbows.
Episode: S3 E17 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
The Three Bears Go Camping
Whyatt and Pig want to play camp out, but they can't agree on where to put their tent.
Episode: S3 E16 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Woofster and the Pet Pack
Whyatt can't wait to show his friends his new comic book, the Pet Pack.
Episode: S3 E23 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
The Princess Who Loved Mud
The Super Readers jump into the musical book The Princess Who Loved Mud.
Episode: S3 E22 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Super Puppy Saves the Day
Woofster jumps into the story of Super Puppy to meet his hero.
Episode: S3 E13 | 25:10