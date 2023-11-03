Galileo's Space Adventure

Extras
Sing along with the Super Readers in this song, "The Alphabet Parade"!
There's a puppy in trouble - stuck in a big apple tree! Woofster defines "enormous".
Super Why changes the story so Woofster can rescue the puppy from the volcano.
Alpha Pig uses his Alphabet Map to find the puppy in trouble.
Pig goes trick-or-treating with the Super Readers.
Alpha Pig uses alphabet power to make the letters in the word P-U-M-P-K-I-N reappear.
Little Goat is stuck way up high, so Alpha Pig uses his Alphabet Power to help him down.
Super Why uses his Reading Power to change the story so the three billy goats are polite.
When Red uses her manners and wipes her feet, Gramma allows her to cross the kitchen.
Super Why changes the story so Princess and Frog can play together.
Whyatt and his puppy Woofster have a playdate with Wolfy, but they can't find him.
Princess Pea has found a cocoon in her yard!
Princess Pea wants to try out the bouncy castle,but she's scared to climb up so high.
Pig is just too tired to keep playing!
Red wants to bring all of her toys to the park, but she can't hold them all.
Pig and Princess can't find any rainbows.
Whyatt and Pig want to play camp out, but they can't agree on where to put their tent.
Whyatt can't wait to show his friends his new comic book, the Pet Pack.
The Super Readers jump into the musical book The Princess Who Loved Mud.
Woofster jumps into the story of Super Puppy to meet his hero.