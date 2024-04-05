100 WVIA Way
SUPER WHY!

The Ugly Duckling

Season 1 Episode 9 | 25m 10s

Princess Pea's twirls are falling flat, and her dance recital is fast approaching! The Super Readers soar into the story of the Ugly Duckling, who's having just as much trouble trying to swim!

Aired: 09/03/07 | Expires: 05/03/24
Extras
Watch 2:41
SUPER WHY!
SUPER WHY!: The Alphabet Parade - Sing-A-Long
Sing along with the Super Readers in this song, "The Alphabet Parade"!
Clip: S1 | 2:41
Watch 0:53
SUPER WHY!
Woofster Defines Enormous
There's a puppy in trouble - stuck in a big apple tree! Woofster defines "enormous".
Clip: 0:53
Watch 2:05
SUPER WHY!
Woofster Rescues the Puppy
Super Why changes the story so Woofster can rescue the puppy from the volcano.
Clip: 2:05
Watch 2:24
SUPER WHY!
Pig Finds the Puppy
Alpha Pig uses his Alphabet Map to find the puppy in trouble.
Clip: 2:24
Watch 2:49
SUPER WHY!
Pig Pumpkin
Alpha Pig uses alphabet power to make the letters in the word P-U-M-P-K-I-N reappear.
Clip: S1 | 2:49
Watch 1:17
SUPER WHY!
Super Why's Super Celebrations - Halloween
Pig goes trick-or-treating with the Super Readers.
Clip: 1:17
Watch 3:33
SUPER WHY!
Alpha Pig Rescues Little Goat
Little Goat is stuck way up high, so Alpha Pig uses his Alphabet Power to help him down.
Clip: S1 E22 | 3:33
Watch 2:43
SUPER WHY!
The Billy Goats are Polite
Super Why uses his Reading Power to change the story so the three billy goats are polite.
Clip: S1 E22 | 2:43
Watch 1:49
SUPER WHY!
Red Uses Her Manners
When Red uses her manners and wipes her feet, Gramma allows her to cross the kitchen.
Clip: S1 E22 | 1:49
Watch 2:34
SUPER WHY!
Princess and Frog Play Together
Super Why changes the story so Princess and Frog can play together.
Clip: S1 E15 | 2:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • SUPER WHY! Season 3
  • SUPER WHY! Season 2
  • SUPER WHY! Season 1
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
The Sheep Who Lost Little Bo Peep
Whyatt and his puppy Woofster have a playdate with Wolfy, but they can't find him.
Episode: S3 E21 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Tilden the Caterpillar
Princess Pea has found a cocoon in her yard!
Episode: S3 E19 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Landon's Circus Adventure
Princess Pea wants to try out the bouncy castle,but she's scared to climb up so high.
Episode: S3 E15 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Monster Munch
Pig is just too tired to keep playing!
Episode: S3 E14 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Attack of More Man!
Red wants to bring all of her toys to the park, but she can't hold them all.
Episode: S3 E18 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Mathis' Book of Why
Pig and Princess can't find any rainbows.
Episode: S3 E17 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
The Three Bears Go Camping
Whyatt and Pig want to play camp out, but they can't agree on where to put their tent.
Episode: S3 E16 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Woofster and the Pet Pack
Whyatt can't wait to show his friends his new comic book, the Pet Pack.
Episode: S3 E23 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
The Princess Who Loved Mud
The Super Readers jump into the musical book The Princess Who Loved Mud.
Episode: S3 E22 | 25:10
Watch 25:10
SUPER WHY!
Super Puppy Saves the Day
Woofster jumps into the story of Super Puppy to meet his hero.
Episode: S3 E13 | 25:10