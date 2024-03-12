Fishing Moms & People with Disabilities

Host Buki Elegbede visits two establishments who aim to empower people with Disabilities: No Limits Cafe in Red Bank employs dozens of Autistic individuals. Down the road, Oasis Therapeutic Learning Center puts on a "high tea" service, with their residents at the helm. And finally Buki visits outdoorswoman Liz Jackson at the Hackettstown Fish Hatchery for a lesson on how to catch your dinner.