Table for All with Buki Elegbede

Senator Cory Booker & Native Americans

Season 1 Episode 104 | 26m 29s

Buki Elegbede sits down with Senator Cory Booker to discuss access to healthy foods in urban areaa, and learns about his work on the Senate Agriculture Committee. Then, in the hills of Mahwah, Buki tags along for a traditional bonfire with members of the Ramapo trib, to shake off the cold of winter, and enjoy some traditional foods prepared by elders as well members of the youngest generation.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 05/20/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Havana-on-the-Hudson
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:29
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:02
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:02
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Table For All celebrates the Tri-State area's Jewish Culture and tradition.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:02
Watch 26:28
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Philippines by Way of China
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:28
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Fishing Moms & People with Disabilities
Buki Elegbede immerses himself in the Autistic community, and gets a lesson in fishing.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:30
Watch 26:01
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:01
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:02
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Farming the Garden State
Buki visits Green Acre Community Garden in Paterson, and Ironbound Farm in Warren County.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
The Underground Railroad
Explore the Underground Railroad in NJ with Buki Elegbede
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:30
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
A Taste of India
Buki Elegbede tours Little India, gets a Bollywood lesson, and savors flavors from India.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:29