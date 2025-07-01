100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
Table for All with Buki Elegbede

On the Water

Season 2 Episode 206 | 26m 13s

It's a day out on the water, bring your waders, sunscreen, and life jacket! We'll be out on the water catching up oysters and learning how recycling their shells can improve the whole ocean. Then we'll sail back to Hoboken to have a potluck on the Hudson with the outrigger canoeing group respecting the sports Polynesian and Hawaiian roots.

Aired: 06/30/25 | Expires: 10/04/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:13
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Palestinian In America
Buki learns what it means to be Palestinian in America.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:13
Watch 26:28
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Philippines by Way of China
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:28
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Havana-on-the-Hudson
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:29
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
A Taste of India
Buki Elegbede tours Little India, gets a Bollywood lesson, and savors flavors from India.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:29
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Senator Cory Booker & Native Americans
Buki Elegbede talks "vegan" with Senator Booker, and warms up with the Ramapo tribe.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:29
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
The Underground Railroad
Explore the Underground Railroad in NJ with Buki Elegbede
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Table for All with Buki Elegbede Season 2
  • Table for All with Buki Elegbede Season 1
Watch 26:13
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Palestinian In America
Buki learns what it means to be Palestinian in America.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:13
Watch 26:13
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Conflicts & Community
Buki meets resilient women helping their communities deal with devastating conflicts.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:13
Watch 26:54
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Canine and Teacher Appreciation
Meet some of the dogs and teachers making the world a better place.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:54
Watch 26:13
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Taking Pride in Who You Are
Meet volunteers and organizers building up pride in their communities.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:13
Watch 26:13
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Expats with Impact
Buki travels to meet the international folks making a difference at home and abroad.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:13
Watch 26:28
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Philippines by Way of China
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:28
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:02
Watch 26:01
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:01
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:02
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:02