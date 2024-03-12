100 WVIA Way
Table for All with Buki Elegbede

A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America

Season 1 Episode 110 | 26m 02s

Explore the Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area. Radio host Carolina Bermudez shares Nicaraguan recipes. Mexican Chicano culture is on display at a Cinco de Mayo party in North Brunswick, NJ and host, Buki Elegbede is invited to an authentic Venezuelan feast with an asylum seeker who created a non-profit to help other Venezuelans fleeing political persecution.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 07/01/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:02
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Table For All celebrates the Tri-State area's Jewish Culture and tradition.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:02
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Fishing Moms & People with Disabilities
Buki Elegbede immerses himself in the Autistic community, and gets a lesson in fishing.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:30
Watch 26:01
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:01
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:02
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Farming the Garden State
Buki visits Green Acre Community Garden in Paterson, and Ironbound Farm in Warren County.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:30
