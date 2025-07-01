100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
Table for All with Buki Elegbede

Taking Pride in Who You Are

Season 2 Episode 204 | 26m 13s

Join Buki on a prideful culinary tour! First, he meets the incredible volunteers behind God's Love We Deliver, then dives into the Korean American community, getting a taste of Korean corn dogs and traditional dance. Finally, he meets some Asian American moms-turned-organizers fighting lunch shaming to build up pride among their kids.

Aired: 06/30/25 | Expires: 09/21/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:13
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Palestinian In America
Buki learns what it means to be Palestinian in America.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:13
Watch 26:28
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Philippines by Way of China
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:28
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Havana-on-the-Hudson
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:29
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
A Taste of India
Buki Elegbede tours Little India, gets a Bollywood lesson, and savors flavors from India.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:29
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Senator Cory Booker & Native Americans
Buki Elegbede talks "vegan" with Senator Booker, and warms up with the Ramapo tribe.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:29
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
The Underground Railroad
Explore the Underground Railroad in NJ with Buki Elegbede
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Table for All with Buki Elegbede Season 2
  • Table for All with Buki Elegbede Season 1
Watch 26:13
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Palestinian In America
Buki learns what it means to be Palestinian in America.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:13
Watch 26:13
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Expats with Impact
Buki travels to meet the international folks making a difference at home and abroad.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:13
Watch 26:54
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Canine and Teacher Appreciation
Meet some of the dogs and teachers making the world a better place.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:54
Watch 26:13
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Conflicts & Community
Buki meets resilient women helping their communities deal with devastating conflicts.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:13
Watch 26:13
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
On the Water
Buki explores communities celebrating and protecting the waters of the region.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:13
Watch 26:28
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Philippines by Way of China
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:28
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:02
Watch 26:01
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:01
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:02
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:02