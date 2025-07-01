Palestinian In America

Extras
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Buki Elegbede tours Little India, gets a Bollywood lesson, and savors flavors from India.
Buki Elegbede talks "vegan" with Senator Booker, and warms up with the Ramapo tribe.
Explore the Underground Railroad in NJ with Buki Elegbede
Meet volunteers and organizers building up pride in their communities.
Buki travels to meet the international folks making a difference at home and abroad.
Meet some of the dogs and teachers making the world a better place.
Buki explores communities celebrating and protecting the waters of the region.
Buki meets resilient women helping their communities deal with devastating conflicts.
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football