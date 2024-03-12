100 WVIA Way
Table for All with Buki Elegbede

Philippines by Way of China

Season 1 Episode 105 | 26m 28s

Host Buki Elegbede gets a lesson in a Filipino martial art form from a Filipino artist at Newark Museum. Down in Jamesburg, Buki pairs up with his "adoptive godmothers" Maricel and Ludi, two proud Filipino New Jersey residents. Together, they prepare an enormous potluck and inspire Buki to explore a common ancestral art form: China's Lion Dance.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 05/27/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:02
Watch 26:01
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:01
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:02
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:02
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Table For All celebrates the Tri-State area's Jewish Culture and tradition.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:02
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Havana-on-the-Hudson
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:29
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Fishing Moms & People with Disabilities
Buki Elegbede immerses himself in the Autistic community, and gets a lesson in fishing.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:30
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Farming the Garden State
Buki visits Green Acre Community Garden in Paterson, and Ironbound Farm in Warren County.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:30
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
A Taste of India
Buki Elegbede tours Little India, gets a Bollywood lesson, and savors flavors from India.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:29
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Senator Cory Booker & Native Americans
Buki Elegbede talks "vegan" with Senator Booker, and warms up with the Ramapo tribe.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:29