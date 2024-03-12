100 WVIA Way
Table for All with Buki Elegbede

The Underground Railroad

Season 1 Episode 101 | 26m 30s

On the series premiere of Table For All, host Buki Elegbede explores the Black experience in New Jersey. From an actual stop on the Underground Railroad in Lawnside, to a James Beard award-winning soul food chef in Camden, Buki speaks with proud black New Jersey natives to learn about the struggles, hopes, and future for their community.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 04/29/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:28
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Philippines by Way of China
Buki Elegbede learns about Filipino Martial Arts and prepares a potluck meal.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:28
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Senator Cory Booker & Native Americans
Buki Elegbede talks "vegan" with Senator Booker, and warms up with the Ramapo tribe.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:29
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
A Taste of India
Buki Elegbede tours Little India, gets a Bollywood lesson, and savors flavors from India.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:29
Watch 26:29
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Havana-on-the-Hudson
Feel Havana on the Hudson vibes with host Buki Elegbede.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:29
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Fishing Moms & People with Disabilities
Buki Elegbede immerses himself in the Autistic community, and gets a lesson in fishing.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:30
Watch 26:01
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Italian: The Next Generation
Host Buki Elegbede takes a look at the next generation of Italian food artisans.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:01
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Faces and Food Behind Football
Journey to discover the faces and food that encompass the forever popular game of Football
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:02
Watch 26:30
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Farming the Garden State
Buki visits Green Acre Community Garden in Paterson, and Ironbound Farm in Warren County.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:30
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
A Trip Through the Flavors & Flair of Latin America
Table For All explores Latin American communities and cultures in the Tri-State area.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:02
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
Challah & Chutzpah: A Celebration of Jewish Culture
Table For All celebrates the Tri-State area's Jewish Culture and tradition.
Episode: S1 E111 | 26:02
Watch 26:02
Table for All with Buki Elegbede
The Drive, Passion & Heart of the West Indies
Buki Elegbede takes a trip through the Tri-State area to honor West Indian heritage.
Episode: S1 E112 | 26:02
