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The Forsytes

The Cast's Hopes for Season 2

Season 1 | 2m 29s

Eleanor Tomlinson, Tuppence Middleton, Danny Griffin and more cast share their hopes for their characters in Season 2.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 2:33
The Forsytes
Forsytes Fashion
The costume designer and cast discuss the fashion in The Forsytes.
Clip: S1 | 2:33
Watch 0:30
The Forsytes
Season 2 Teaser
"A new era dawns." Find out what's ahead in Season 2 of the lavish period drama The Forsytes.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:39
The Forsytes
Episode 6 Scene
The in-laws speculate about Frances and Jolyon's marriage, until Frances walks in.
Clip: S1 E6 | 0:39
Watch 0:30
The Forsytes
Episode 6 Preview
Soames commissions a country house as Jo decides his future. Meanwhile, Ann reveals a dark secret.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 26:09
The Forsytes
Season 1 Cast Panel
The cast and writer discuss the making of the series at a NYC event in March 2026.
Clip: S1 | 26:09
Watch 0:27
The Forsytes
Episode 5 Scene
Jolyon and Louisa have a picnic with the children, who ask if Jo has children of his own.
Clip: S1 E5 | 0:27
Watch 0:30
The Forsytes
Episode 5 Preview
Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co as Soames ends Irene's Paris dreams. Can Jo save the day?
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
The Forsytes
Ann Unfiltered
Relive the matriarch Ann Forsyte's most iconic lines, wisdom, and witty quips.
Clip: S1 | 1:30
Watch 2:01
The Forsytes
Tea With Tuppence
Tuppence Middleton chats all things The Forsytes over her perfect cup of tea.
Clip: S1 | 2:01
Watch 0:56
The Forsytes
First Love: June and Philip
Follow June and Philip's love story — from meet cute to romantic confessions.
Clip: S1 | 0:56
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:15
The Forsytes
Episode 6
Soames commissions a country house as Jo decides his future. Meanwhile, Ann reveals a dark secret.
Episode: S1 E6 | 53:15
Watch 52:56
The Forsytes
Episode 5
Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co as Soames ends Irene’s Paris dreams. Can Jo save the day?
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:56
Watch 53:05
The Forsytes
Episode 4
Jo recommits to family as Soames and Irene’s Parisian adventure ends abruptly.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Forsytes
Episode 3
Jo faces James’s sabotage as Soames promises a Parisian future to Irene.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
The Forsytes
Episode 2
After a family night at the opera, Jo uncovers a secret while Soames acts hastily.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:05
Watch 53:45
The Forsytes
Episode 1
Chance encounters throw the lives of rival cousins, Jo and Soames Forsyte, into disarray.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:45