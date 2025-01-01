Season 2 Teaser

Extras
The in-laws speculate about Frances and Jolyon's marriage, until Frances walks in.
Soames commissions a country house as Jo decides his future. Meanwhile, Ann reveals a dark secret.
Find out the cast's hopes for their characters in Season 2.
The costume designer and cast discuss the fashion in The Forsytes.
Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co as Soames ends Irene's Paris dreams. Can Jo save the day?
Jolyon and Louisa have a picnic with the children, who ask if Jo has children of his own.
Relive the matriarch Ann Forsyte's most iconic lines, wisdom, and witty quips.
The cast and writer discuss the making of the series at a NYC event in March 2026.
Tuppence Middleton chats all things The Forsytes over her perfect cup of tea.
Follow June and Philip's love story — from meet cute to romantic confessions.
Latest Episodes
Soames commissions a country house as Jo decides his future. Meanwhile, Ann reveals a dark secret.
Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co as Soames ends Irene’s Paris dreams. Can Jo save the day?
Jo recommits to family as Soames and Irene’s Parisian adventure ends abruptly.
Jo faces James’s sabotage as Soames promises a Parisian future to Irene.
After a family night at the opera, Jo uncovers a secret while Soames acts hastily.
Chance encounters throw the lives of rival cousins, Jo and Soames Forsyte, into disarray.