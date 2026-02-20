Extras
Don't miss the US premiere of the highly-anticipated drama The Forsytes on Sunday, March 22 at 9/8c.
The Forsytes have built their empire on the pursuit of wealth, power and respect. But at what cost?
“True love is what matters, a meeting of minds.” Explore the passionate world of The Forsytes.
Mark your calendars for the US premiere on Sunday, March 22, 2026, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Escape into the lavish world of The Forsytes on Sunday, March 22, 9/8c only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
It started as a walk in the park, but the glance between Soames and Irene will set much in motion.
Beyond the lavish gowns and polite conversation, a night at the opera turns into a battle of wits.
In the Forsyte family, the pressure is crushing. But every well placed punch is a release.
In the world of the Forsytes, a candid moment of honesty can prove to be the seed of rebellion.
Frances Forsyte wants the best for her daughter June, and that means pursuing a worthy marriage.
Latest Episodes
Soames commissions a country house as Jo decides his future. Meanwhile, Ann reveals a dark secret.
Jo recommits to family as Soames and Irene’s Parisian adventure ends abruptly.
Jo faces James’s sabotage as Soames promises a Parisian future to Irene.
After a family night at the opera, Jo uncovers a secret while Soames acts hastily.
Chance encounters throw the lives of rival cousins, Jo and Soames Forsyte, into disarray.