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The Forsytes

Episode 5

Season 1 Episode 5 | 52m 56s

Disaster strikes at Forsyte & Co. as Soames puts an end to Irene’s Parisian dreams. Louisa faces a shock eviction. Can Jo save the day?

Aired: 04/18/26 | Expires: 05/03/26
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
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The Forsytes
Preview
Don't miss the US premiere of the highly-anticipated drama The Forsytes on Sunday, March 22 at 9/8c.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
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The Forsytes
Official Trailer
The Forsytes have built their empire on the pursuit of wealth, power and respect. But at what cost?
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 1:06
The Forsytes
Romance Preview
“True love is what matters, a meeting of minds.” Explore the passionate world of The Forsytes.
Preview: S1 | 1:06
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The Forsytes
The Critics Are Raving
Mark your calendars for the US premiere on Sunday, March 22, 2026, 9/8c on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Clip: S1 | 0:30
Watch 1:22
The Forsytes
This Is Our Moment Preview
Escape into the lavish world of The Forsytes on Sunday, March 22, 9/8c only on MASTERPIECE on PBS.
Preview: S1 | 1:22
Watch 0:32
The Forsytes
Love at First Sight
It started as a walk in the park, but the glance between Soames and Irene will set much in motion.
Clip: 0:32
Watch 0:50
The Forsytes
A Night at the Opera
Beyond the lavish gowns and polite conversation, a night at the opera turns into a battle of wits.
Clip: 0:50
Watch 0:18
The Forsytes
A Dutiful Son
In the Forsyte family, the pressure is crushing. But every well placed punch is a release.
Clip: 0:18
Watch 0:27
The Forsytes
The Best Kept Secret in London
In the world of the Forsytes, a candid moment of honesty can prove to be the seed of rebellion.
Clip: 0:27
Watch 1:05
The Forsytes
The Ambitious Wife
Frances Forsyte wants the best for her daughter June, and that means pursuing a worthy marriage.
Preview: 1:05
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