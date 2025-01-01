Episode 3 Preview

Extras
The money from the gold starts to be laundered through international criminal networks.
Hugh Bonneville, Tom Cullen, and more discuss what's ahead in Season 2 of The Gold.
Do we spy some new faces? The cast introduce some of the new additions to Season 2.
A new season of The Gold begins Oct. 18, 2026 at 10/9c.
Refresh your memories of all the drama in Season 1 of The Gold.
The high stakes cat-and-mouse game continues! The Gold Season 2 returns to MASTERPIECE in 2026.
Some of the criminals are found innocent and others are convicted.
The police learn that Cooper and Parry have been laundering the Brink’s-Mat millions.
Hear from the cast and more about recreating the 1980s look on-screen for The Gold.
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