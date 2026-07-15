Cattail Creek

Extras
Join Nicholas to explore a misty mountain valley scene, painted with the glow of a morning sunrise.
Bright moonlight gleams from behind the clouds on the horizon of a dramatic seascape.
A sleepy, slow moving mountain river winding around towering evergreens.
A dramatic Bob Ross seascape, painted masterfully by Nicholas Hankins.
Lush foliage, bright billowy clouds and the cool clear waters of a lazy stream.
Latest Episodes
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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 3
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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 2
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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 1
Join Nicholas to explore a misty mountain valley scene, painted with the glow of a morning sunrise.
Bright moonlight gleams from behind the clouds on the horizon of a dramatic seascape.
Host Nicholas Hankins will take you beachside to watch the palm trees sway in the wind.
Join host Nicholas Hankins as he teaches you to paint a glorious winter scene.
Redbuds punctuate the greenery of a Shenandoah Valley mountainside in this springtime landscape oil
Paint a spectacular mountain valley replete with tall fir trees and wildflowers with your host.
Join host Nicholas Hankins as he creates a view of the Smoky Mountain Foothills.
Nicholas Hankins is your guide to painting the final embers of a splendid sunset.
Nicholas Hankins paints enchanting rays of light pouring through a northwest forest.
Join host Nicholas Hankins and learn to paint an expansive Alaskan landscape.