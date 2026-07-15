Shenandoah Redbuds

Extras
Join Nicholas to explore a misty mountain valley scene, painted with the glow of a morning sunrise.
Bright moonlight gleams from behind the clouds on the horizon of a dramatic seascape.
Nicholas Hankins delivers the beautiful colors of a cool autumn day with his brushes and paint.
A sleepy, slow moving mountain river winding around towering evergreens.
A dramatic Bob Ross seascape, painted masterfully by Nicholas Hankins.
Lush foliage, bright billowy clouds and the cool clear waters of a lazy stream.
Latest Episodes
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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 3
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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 2
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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 1
Join Nicholas to explore a misty mountain valley scene, painted with the glow of a morning sunrise.
Bright moonlight gleams from behind the clouds on the horizon of a dramatic seascape.
Paint a spectacular mountain valley replete with tall fir trees and wildflowers with your host.
Join host Nicholas Hankins as he teaches you to paint a glorious winter scene.
Nicholas Hankins delivers the beautiful colors of a cool autumn day with his brushes and paint.
Host Nicholas Hankins will take you beachside to watch the palm trees sway in the wind.
Nicholas Hankins is your guide to painting the final embers of a splendid sunset.
Join host Nicholas Hankins as he creates a view of the Smoky Mountain Foothills.
Nicholas Hankins paints enchanting rays of light pouring through a northwest forest.
Join host Nicholas Hankins and learn to paint an expansive Alaskan landscape.