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The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season

Windy Palms

Season 3 Episode 306 | 26m 46s

Host Nicholas Hankins will take you beachside to watch the palm trees sway in the wind with his paintbrushes and palette as he creates a moody seascape using the Bob Ross Wet-On-Wet Technique®.

Aired: 06/30/26 | Expires: 10/02/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Morning Vista
Join Nicholas to explore a misty mountain valley scene, painted with the glow of a morning sunrise.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Moonbeam Beach
Bright moonlight gleams from behind the clouds on the horizon of a dramatic seascape.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Cattail Creek
Nicholas Hankins delivers the beautiful colors of a cool autumn day with his brushes and paint.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Misty Mountain Morning
A sleepy, slow moving mountain river winding around towering evergreens.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Midnight Breaker
A dramatic Bob Ross seascape, painted masterfully by Nicholas Hankins.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Independence Day
Lush foliage, bright billowy clouds and the cool clear waters of a lazy stream.
Episode: S1 E113 | 26:46
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  • The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 2
  • The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season Season 1
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Morning Vista
Join Nicholas to explore a misty mountain valley scene, painted with the glow of a morning sunrise.
Episode: S3 E301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Shenandoah Redbuds
Redbuds punctuate the greenery of a Shenandoah Valley mountainside in this springtime landscape oil
Episode: S3 E307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Cattail Creek
Nicholas Hankins delivers the beautiful colors of a cool autumn day with his brushes and paint.
Episode: S3 E303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Lupine Valley
Paint a spectacular mountain valley replete with tall fir trees and wildflowers with your host.
Episode: S3 E305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Winter Glow
Join host Nicholas Hankins as he teaches you to paint a glorious winter scene.
Episode: S3 E304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Buckthorn
Join host Nicholas Hankins as he creates a view of the Smoky Mountain Foothills.
Episode: S3 E309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
A Splendid Sunset
Nicholas Hankins is your guide to painting the final embers of a splendid sunset.
Episode: S3 E308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Moonbeam Beach
Bright moonlight gleams from behind the clouds on the horizon of a dramatic seascape.
Episode: S3 E302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Late Afternoon Hike
Nicholas Hankins paints enchanting rays of light pouring through a northwest forest.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross' Unfinished Season
Timberline Homestead
Join host Nicholas Hankins and learn to paint an expansive Alaskan landscape.
Episode: S2 E208 | 26:46